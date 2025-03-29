Indiana extends scholarship offer to 2027 guard Chase Branham

Along with Indiana, he has drawn interest from Kansas State, Iowa State, Missouri, and Austin Peay.

Indiana has extended a scholarship offer to Chase Branham, a 2027 guard from Rogersville, Missouri, according to the high school sophomore’s social media.

This past season at Logan-Rogersville High School, Branham averaged 19.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 62% from the field as a sophomore.

He was named both the district and conference player of the year and earned All-State honors in Missouri. Just over a week ago, Branham and his Wildcats fell in the Missouri Class 4A state semifinals.

Over the summer, Branham played for KC Run GMC on the Under Armour Association Circuit.

Indiana’s connection to Branham likely comes through Nick Norton, who is expected to join new Hoosiers coach Darian DeVries’ staff. Norton previously worked under DeVries at Drake and West Virginia and played for KC Run GMC, the same AAU program as Branham.

Branham joins Gurnee, Illinois, guard Jaxson Davis and Fishers, Indiana, guard Jason Gardner as Indiana targets in the 2027 class.

Check out some of Branham's highlights below.