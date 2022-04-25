Indiana extends offer to top-50 2024 guard Dylan Harper

Harper is a four-star guard ranked No. 46 in the Rivals150 class of 2024 rankings. He has grown to be 6-foot-6 over the past year.

Harper plays for NY Renaissance (NY) on the Nike EYBL circuit and was in Indianapolis this past weekend for the second live period. Indiana assistant coach Yasir Rosemond watched him this weekend.

Harper currently holds offers from Indiana, Georgetown, Rutgers, Georgia Tech, St. Peter's, Tulane and Radford. Harper is the brother of former Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr and the son of former NBA player Ron Harper.

The lefty combo guard averaged 15.2 points last season for Don Bosco and is averaging 18.8 points per game on 50.4 percent shooting and 6.0 rebounds to go along with 4.8 assists per game so far on the EYBL circuit this summer..

He had a big 26-point performance against NH Lightning this past weekend. He was 8-of-13 from the field and 9-of-14 from the free throw line. He also added four assists, four rebounds and just one turnover in 29 minutes.

He also had performances of 16, 17 and 18 points in his other three games this past weekend. In eight games this summer, he has three 20-point games.

TheKnightReport.com publisher Richard Schnyderite broke down Harper's game.

"A solid overall guard that can do a little of everything, but most of all he is a scorer. He has a pretty good frame for guards his size, plays with a high motor and understands the game very well. He has a similar stroke to his older brother when it comes to hitting the three ball, but can be inconsistent at times. He also isn't afraid to attack the rim. Overall a very solid guard who is only going to add more offers from here on out."