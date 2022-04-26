 TheHoosier - Indiana extends offer to fast rising 2023 point guard Freddie Dilione
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-26 11:50:10 -0500') }} basketball

Indiana extends offer to fast rising 2023 point guard Freddie Dilione

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Indiana extends offer to fast rising 2023 point guard Freddie Dilione. (Rivals)
Following the second live evaluation period Indiana extended an offer to fast rising 2023 point guard Freddie Dilione.

The 6-foot-6 guard plays for Word of God Christian Academy (NC) and Team Loaded (NC) on the Adidas 3SSB circuit. He is ranked as the No. 45 guard in the 2023 class.

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson and assistant coach Brian Walsh were on hand last weekend in Spartanburg, SC and watched Dilione. The staff also saw him in Indianapolis during the first live evaluation period at the beginning of April.

Dilione has earned offers from Alabama, Indiana, Minnesota, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, Rutgers, Maryland and Tennessee all since the first live period. In total he holds over 20 offers including Houston, NC State, Providence, Penn State, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Xavier, St. John's and DePaul who have been involved for a while.

