Indiana offered a scholarship to class of 2024 Lyon County (KY) point guard Travis Perry. Perry is a four-star guard. Perry is a 6-foot-2 guard ranked No. 87 in the Rivals150 rankings and rated as the No. 19 point guard in the class. He plays on Indiana Elite on the Adidas AAU circuit along with Indiana targets five-star forward Flory Bidunga and four-star forward Raleigh Burgess. Perry holds offers from Kentucky, Purdue, Michigan, Virginia, Ohio Stat, Ole Miss, Cincinnati, Nebraska and a group of others. Indiana has been involved with Perry for the past few months. He took an unofficial visit in the spring and was on campus again this summer for Indiana's team camp. So far, he has taken official visits to Michigan, Purdue and Ole Miss.

Perry is one of the best scorers in the 2024 class, especially at the point guard position. He currently ranks second all-time in the state of Kentucky in total points. He has 3,669 points, second behind Kelly Coleman who is at 4,337. He is averaging 30.0 points per game this season and shooting 45.6 percent from three. This past weekend, Perry put on another show, scoring 45 points against 2023 Kentucky signee and North Laurel guard Reed Sheppard. He was 17-of-26 from the field and 10-of-16 from three. He added eight assists and accounted for 63 of Lyon County's 90 total points, per Rivals' David Sisk.