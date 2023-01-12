Indiana extends offer to 2024 four-star guard Travis Perry
Indiana offered a scholarship to class of 2024 Lyon County (KY) point guard Travis Perry. Perry is a four-star guard.
Perry is a 6-foot-2 guard ranked No. 87 in the Rivals150 rankings and rated as the No. 19 point guard in the class.
He plays on Indiana Elite on the Adidas AAU circuit along with Indiana targets five-star forward Flory Bidunga and four-star forward Raleigh Burgess.
Perry holds offers from Kentucky, Purdue, Michigan, Virginia, Ohio Stat, Ole Miss, Cincinnati, Nebraska and a group of others.
Indiana has been involved with Perry for the past few months. He took an unofficial visit in the spring and was on campus again this summer for Indiana's team camp.
So far, he has taken official visits to Michigan, Purdue and Ole Miss.
Perry is one of the best scorers in the 2024 class, especially at the point guard position. He currently ranks second all-time in the state of Kentucky in total points. He has 3,669 points, second behind Kelly Coleman who is at 4,337. He is averaging 30.0 points per game this season and shooting 45.6 percent from three.
This past weekend, Perry put on another show, scoring 45 points against 2023 Kentucky signee and North Laurel guard Reed Sheppard. He was 17-of-26 from the field and 10-of-16 from three. He added eight assists and accounted for 63 of Lyon County's 90 total points, per Rivals' David Sisk.
TheHoosier.com's Kyler Staley broke down his game after seeing Perry multiple times this spring and summer.
"Travis Perry arguably might be the player that impressed me the most. The 6-foot-2 lead guard has one of the most incredible feels for the game that I have seen out of a high school prospect. He is real quick, shifty, and can create his own shot at a high level. Solid defender as well.
"It seems that Perry is at his best when he can create in the lane and either convert at the rim or find space to get a mid-range shot off. He sees the floor very well on the offense and just scores at a high level in all three area. He plays with some scrappiness and toughness but his floor IQ is arguably what makes him such a good player."
