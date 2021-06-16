Indiana extends offer to 2023 wing Kaleb Glenn

Arizona State, Illinois, South Carolina, Arkansas, Memphis and Ohio State were some of the programs that reached out for the first time on Tuesday.

Glenn was already on Indiana's radar and another conversation turned into the offer for the 6-foot-7 wing. He is ranked No. 66 in the Rivals100 class of 2023 rankings.

Tuesday was the first day that college coaches could contact class of 2023 recruits directly and that resulted in Indiana extending an offer to Louisville Male (KY) High School wing Kaleb Glenn .

Glenn is a versatile player who has the ability to play multiple positions on the perimeter. He has good length and a very strong build for a rising junior. With decent ball handling skills for his position, he can take bigger defenders off of the dribble as well.

Overall, he is in the hybrid forward position at the moment, but if he is able to continuing developing his ball handling ability on the perimeter, he will be a very talented wing at the next level.

"He's a guy that really understands the game and knows mismatches. He will take a smaller guy in the post, a bigger guy too and go around him on the perimeter. He's really good at knowing who is guarding him and how the defense is playing him," Male High School head coach Tim Haworth said. "He's unselfish so it enables him when he gets double-teamed to give it up and make his teammates better."

Glenn had a vast improvement from an already successful freshman season. He saw his averages rise from 13.4 points and 10.1 rebounds to 20.6 points and 12.6 rebounds per game this past season while being named a First-Team All-State selection and MaxPreps All-American.

"His perimeter skills, ball handling, shooting, he just continues to get better at that each day. But, I've been telling him, don't go away from what you are," Haworth said. "Go into the post, dominant and drive the ball and don't settle for the jumper, but he did shoot 45 percent from three last year on four or five attempts (per game)... I don't know if I've ever had a kid who stays in the gym like he does."

“I’m working on my perimeter skills,” Glenn said. “I’m trying to be more of a ‘3’ or ‘4’ combo rather than a ‘4’ or ‘5’ combo. I’ve been working on my decision making to become more of a wing.”

Glenn has already taken visits to West Virginia and Louisville this spring and is expected to set one up with Indiana later this summer.

“I’m looking for a school that’s going to fit me," Glenn added. “Academics are very important to me as well. I must also have a good relationship with the coach. The team’s strength of schedule will factor in. Whatever feels like home, really.”

"He's an A student. He's always going to take the academics (seriously). His parents have raised him to get the education first and basketball second," Haworth said. "It's awesome to have a player that good doing it in the classroom."