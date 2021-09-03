Indiana extends offer to 2023 Finnish point guard Miro Little

2023 Finnish point guard Miro Little received an offer from Indiana on Thursday night, he announced. Little is a 6-foot-4 point guard. During the 16U FIBA European championships, he averaged 9.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and shot 38.2 percent on 3's (34 attempts). His best game was a 23-point outing against Hungary when he went 5-of-5 from three This was his first scholarship offer. Other schools involved are Arizona and Wisconsin among others.

Finnish point guard Miro Little lands Indiana offer. (@MiroLittle23)