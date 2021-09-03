Indiana extends offer to 2023 Finnish point guard Miro Little
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
2023 Finnish point guard Miro Little received an offer from Indiana on Thursday night, he announced.
Little is a 6-foot-4 point guard. During the 16U FIBA European championships, he averaged 9.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and shot 38.2 percent on 3's (34 attempts). His best game was a 23-point outing against Hungary when he went 5-of-5 from three
This was his first scholarship offer. Other schools involved are Arizona and Wisconsin among others.
Little is a quick and athletic guard with great length. His frame is well developed for his age as well. He has good ball handling ability and can dribble through multiple defenders. Little's vision also stands out. He shows a good ability to finish at the rim through contact as well.
While his jumper is still developing, he shows good form and the ability to hit 3's. Showed some mid-range success at times as well.
IU assistant coach Dane Fife is the lead recruiter in Little's recruitment.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.