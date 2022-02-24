 TheHoosier - Indiana explodes in the second half, beats Maryland 74-64
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-24 21:22:18 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Indiana explodes in the second half, beats Maryland 74-64

Kyler Staley • TheHoosier
Basketball Recruiting Analyst
@kylerstaley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

In tonight's much needed win to end the dreadful five-game losing skid, Indiana's second half play was a major factor into Indiana's 74-64 win over Maryland.

The Hoosiers were able to do something that they have not done in the month of February....finish.

"Well, it felt good. You know, I don't know how it's -- I mean, we've had some games where we've come out in the second half and been great," said Mike Woodson.

"But as of late, I mean, man, when you lose five games in a row, man, you're searching as a team."

"These guys are not quitting. I'm telling you that now. They just -- they're competing every night. And that's all we can ask for, man. We try to put them in the best position possible. And I thought tonight they answered the bell big time."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}