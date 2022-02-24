Indiana explodes in the second half, beats Maryland 74-64

In tonight's much needed win to end the dreadful five-game losing skid, Indiana's second half play was a major factor into Indiana's 74-64 win over Maryland.

The Hoosiers were able to do something that they have not done in the month of February....finish.

"Well, it felt good. You know, I don't know how it's -- I mean, we've had some games where we've come out in the second half and been great," said Mike Woodson.

"But as of late, I mean, man, when you lose five games in a row, man, you're searching as a team."

"These guys are not quitting. I'm telling you that now. They just -- they're competing every night. And that's all we can ask for, man. We try to put them in the best position possible. And I thought tonight they answered the bell big time."