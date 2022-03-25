Indiana elevates Brian Walsh to assistant coach

Walsh has been on staff for the past five years and will replace Dane Fife after his one season at Indiana.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University men's basketball coach Mike Woodson announced that assistant coaches Kenya Hunter and Yasir Rosemond will assume new roles as associate head coaches and Brian Walsh, the program's team and recruiting coordinator, will be elevated to the position of assistant coach.

"I think it's extremely important for our program that we continue to build on what we were able to accomplish this season and my first priority was to heighten the roles of Kenya and Yasir and allow Brian to broaden his responsibilities with an on-floor coaching role," said Woodson. "I like the direction we are headed and appreciate their efforts and collaboration in helping the Indiana University basketball program reach its full potential."

In Woodson's first season, the Hoosiers made their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016, reached the Big Ten Tournament semifinals for the first time since 2013 and finished as the top-rated defense in the Big Ten according to KenPom at 22nd in the country.

IU also led the Big Ten in field goal percentage defense at 39.6% and finished second in blocked shots at 4.83 a game. In Big Ten games, the Hoosiers also led the league in field goal percentage defense at 41.3%. In addition, three players earned post-season honors, including Jr./So. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Sr./Jr. Race Thompson and Sr./Jr. Xavier Johnson.

IU also landed the 15th-best recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports, welcoming 6-8 forward Kaleb Banks (Fayetteville, Ga./Fayette County), 6-5 guard C.J. Gunn (Indianapolis/Lawrence North) and 6-5 guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (Charlotte, N.C./Monteverde Academy (FL)) to IU this fall.

Brian Walsh

Assistant Coach

Walsh will begin his sixth year with the program. He was Team and Recruiting Coordinator this past season after serving four years as the team's Director of Basketball Operations.

Prior to IU, Walsh spent three years at the University of Dayton where he served as the Assistant Director of Basketball Operations for one year and a graduate assistant for two seasons. During his time at Dayton, the Flyers went 76-25, the most wins in a three-year span in program history. While at Dayton, the Flyers advanced to three-straight NCAA tournaments and claimed back-to-back regular-season Atlantic 10 championships in 2015-16 and 2016-17. In the summer of 2015, Walsh earned a master's degree in educational leadership.

At Dayton, Walsh assisted with every aspect of the program, including underclassman recruiting, on campus recruiting, day-to-day administrative duties, academic services, housing, player services, community relations, and team meals. He served as the director of the program's Team Camp and had responsibilities related to video, and summer camp operations. Walsh graduated from the University of Akron in 2012, earning his bachelor's degree in business administration and thena master's in sports administration in 2013.

While at Akron, he led the Zips and the MAC in three-point field goal percentage as a junior, hitting 44.2% from long distance in league play. Overall, he finished second in the conference shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc. A two-time academic All-MAC honoree, Walsh shot 40.9% from three-point range during his collegiate career. He averaged 8.3 ppg as a junior and 7.2 ppg as a senior captain, helping the Zips to 48 wins in two seasons and securing a regular-season and conference tournament championship in 2013 and a trip to the 2013 NCAA Tournament. Before transferring to Akron, Walsh was a member of Xavier University's basketball team from 2008-2010 where they advanced to back-to-back Sweet Sixteens.

A native of Moon Township, Pa., Walsh averaged 19.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists as a senior at Moon High School and was named Gatorade Player of the Year in Pennsylvania in 2008.

Mike Woodson on Brian Walsh

"Brian is someone who made a tremendous impact very early on in my tenure and I believe he is someone who can help continue the positive progress that is being established at IU. In our collaborations as a staff, I continue to be impressed by his contributions and I think he will flourish in his new role."

Quoting Brian Walsh

"I'm honored that Coach Woodson has given me this opportunity. My career goal has always been to become a coach, but the experiences I have learned since getting into to the profession have been invaluable. I'm looking forward to this next chapter and continuing the path that he has set for our program and will work tirelessly Coach Woodson."

Mike Woodson on Kenya Hunter

"Kenya did an outstanding job for us this season and is well deserving of this promotion. He has a tremendous impact on every part of our organization and will have the opportunity to lead his own program in the future."

Quoting Kenya Hunter

"I really like the direction we are going in under the leadership of Mike Woodson. I think our players have really responded to what he brings every day. I'm thankful that Coach has the confidence in me to help us reach new heights."

Mike Woodson on Yasir Rosemond

"Yasir has been an invaluable addition to our staff. His energy and his relationship-building skills have been a big asset to us since the day he came aboard. He's a well-rounded coach who is going to have the ability to lead his own program one day and brings so much to the table."

Quoting Yasir Rosemond

"I'm excited for this opportunity and appreciate the level of belief that Coach Woodson and the University is showing in me. I love the fact that I can come to work every day and learn and am anxious to get started on our preparations for next season."