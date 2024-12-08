Indiana earns No. 10 seed, set to travel to No. 7 Notre Dame in CFP

The final 2024 College Football Playoff rankings were released by the selection committee on Sunday afternoon.

Indiana (11-1, 8-1 in Big Ten play) was ranked the eighth team in the rankings. Because the top four conference champions all receive first-round byes, the Hoosiers were slotted into the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff bracket as the No. 10 seed.

As the No. 10 seed, Indiana will travel up north to South Bend to take on the 7-seeded Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-1) in the opening round of the College Football Playoff.

The first-round matchup with Notre Dame will take place on either Dec. 20 or Dec. 21.

Should the Hoosiers defeat the Fighting Irish, Indiana's next opponent would be the 2-seeded Georgia Bulldogs in the quarterfinals. That game would likely be played at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Jan. 1.

The final College Football Playoff bracket can be seen below.