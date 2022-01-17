Indiana earns first true road win in 341 days

February 10th, 2021, Indiana went on the road to defeat Northwestern 79-76 in double overtime in what was the final true road win of the Archie Miller Era. Little did the Indiana fans know that this would be the final true road win the Hoosiers would earn 341 days.

Fast forward to January 17th, 2021, Indiana earns its first true road win of the season against a struggling Nebraska team 78-71.

There is not anyway to sugarcoat it, this was a win Indiana desperately needed as this season continues to roll on.

"It was a great team effort man, a great team win," IU head coach Mike Woodson said. "We needed it in the worst way, just trying to stay in the hunt in this Big Ten."