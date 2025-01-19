Indiana doomed by 'crucial' late-game errors in home loss to No. 4 USC

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

In its second matchup against a top-five opponent this year, Indiana was close once again, but it couldn't pull off the upset, falling to No. 4 USC 73-66. While the Hoosiers had a tremendous defensive effort, particularly on JuJu Watkins early, they just didn't make plays late in the game to get it done, similar to Indiana's loss to UCLA earlier in the month. "Really proud of our players. It's not the result that we wanted. I thought coming down the stretch, we had a couple back-to-back turnovers that were pretty crucial" Teri Moren said postgame, pointing out how hard her team played, but mentioning that plays down the stretch led to the Indiana defeat. IU was up by as many as 11 after a great first 12 minutes of the ballgame, mostly thanks to Chloe Moore-McNeil's defending of Watkins, holding the Trojan superstar to just one point in the first quarter. This allowed the Hoosiers to get on a run, and they certainly took advantage of it, using the intense Assembly Hall crowd to its advantage and taking a commanding 25-14 lead, resulting in an eruption from Hoosier nation and a USC timeout. The defense on Watkins and others gave IU the lead, and tons of momentum, but then the Trojans showed why they had won 16 of their first 17 games coming into today, turning a once 11 point Indiana lead into a six point USC advantage at halftime.

After this though, the Hoosiers battled once more, showing they that can compete with talented teams like USC, just like they did against UCLA. The third quarter was incredibly back-and-forth, with both teams trading blows before USC ended the third with a one point lead, though Indiana showed fight throughout the entirety of the quarter. After competing with the Trojans for the first 30 minutes, Indiana went in a run to start the fourth, taking control of the game for the first time since the beginning of the second with a 5-0 start to the fourth. This gave Indiana a 55-51 lead with eight minutes to play, proving that the Hoosiers can play with teams of the Trojans' caliber, but the next eight minutes showed that they didn't have what it took to pull off the upset on this particular day. In the final eight minutes of action, Indiana made just two field goals and allowed 22 points, with turnovers on offense and easy buckets allowed on defense being plentiful in the closing minutes. Moren mentioned how her team "came down and turned it over back-to-back times, and that sort of took a little bit of the wind out of us. Because we had been trying to run good offense and really trying to put pressure on them to force them to run action, forcing them to have to guard action, and then we just turn it over on a reversal, turn it over on an entry pass, and both of those ended up in runouts." This was the turning point in the game, as Indiana showed their fight and really did compete with the number four team in the country, but the last eight minutes proved that Indiana is close, but still isn't there yet.

USC's JuJu Watkins (12) drives past Indiana's Sydney Parrish (33) during the Indiana versus University of Southern California women's basektball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025.© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images