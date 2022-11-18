It took the Hoosiers until the game's final seconds, but Indiana won a gritty back-and-forth battle against Xavier on Friday 81-79. After getting out to a slow start in the first quarter, Indiana was able to clean things up thanks to All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis. Jackson-Davis helped Indiana by punishing the Musketeers in the paint with a 30-point performance on the road. The Hoosiers were able to expose Xavier down low having finished with 50 of their 81 points in the paint.

Jackson-Davis put on an All-American level performance on Friday finishing the game with 30 points, six rebounds, and two assists. The Indiana forward was also able to shoot efficiently from the field having only missed three shots the entire game. Jackson-Davis finished shooting 13-16 from the field and 4-6 from the free throw line.

The majority of Jackson-Davis’s points came from the paint helping Indiana capture 50 total points in the paint. Indiana finished the night scoring a total of 81 points, meaning the Hoosiers earned 62 percent of their points from the inside. All head coach Mike Woodson had to say at the end of the game was how these types of performances for Jackson-Davis is nothing new.

"He's capable of doing that. You've seen it over the years that he's been here we just have to get him to do it consistently every night. I don't know if he can score thirty every night but we got him to play at that high level to help us win." Woodson said.

Xavier tried to combat Jackson-Davis’s by putting pressure down low and playing zone defense throughout the second quarter but Jackson-Davis still scored 13 points and brought down three rebounds in the second half. Indiana shot almost 15 percent better after the first half as the Hoosiers shot 60 percent from the field in the second half. Xavier head coach Sean Miller acknowledged that his team got beat by this very factor and gave credit to Jackson-Davis’s performance.

“You don't want to lose a game against Indiana and have Trayce score thirty…We lost the game because we had no answer for him. I will say it is not an easy task and I did think there were about six to eight plays it wasn't about basketball but it was about getting the rebound and I'm not so sure we got more than two of them. ” Miller said.