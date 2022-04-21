Indiana defensive back Maurice Freeman enters transfer portal

Indiana redshirt freshman defensive back Maurice Freeman entered the transfer portal on Thursday afternoon.

Freeman took a redshirt year in 2021 but played in the maximum amount of games (3) to preserve the redshirt possibility. He did not record any stats in his three games.

Freeman was recruited to Indiana as a defensive back but was shortly moved to the husky position.

Freeman was ranked as the No. 35 athlete in the class of 2021.

The 6-foot, 200-pound prospect committed to Indiana over offers from Illinois, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pitt, Mississippi, Virginia Tech, Buffalo, UMass, East Carolina, Appalachian State and more.