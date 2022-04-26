Indiana defensive back Larry Smith III enters the transfer portal

Indiana freshman defensive back Larry Smith III entered the transfer portal on Tuesday morning.

Smith redshirted the 2021 season for Indiana.

Smith was a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class and was ranked the No. 29 cornerback in the class and No. 48 player in Florida.

The Jacksonville native chose the Hoosiers ver offers from Duke, North Carolina, Mississippi and others. He was also receiving interest from Purdue, Louisville, Auburn, Wake Forest and others.

Smith is the second defensive back from the class of 2021 to enter the transfer portal in the past week following spring practice, joining Maurice Freeman.