Indiana Defense Suffocates Washington En Route to 31-17 Victory

Saturday was a showcase for Indiana University and its football program, but on the field, the Hoosier defense was dominant.

While College GameDay was warming up the crowd outside the stadium, the ever-stout defense’s play lit up Memorial Stadium.

The defense that has prided itself on being the best in the country forced turnovers and stymied the Washington offense as Indiana downed the visiting Huskies 31-17 in front of another sold-out Memorial Stadium crowd.

“Defensive stops kept coming back, coming up with plays,” Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti said following the win. “We gutted it out.”

The Hoosiers got off to a fast start in the first quarter, forcing a quick three and out on the game’s opening possession. After the offense punted the ball back to Washington, the Huskies pounded the ball down to the Indiana 31, but D’Angelo Ponds sniffed out a screen play, picked off Will Rogers, and dashed 65 yards to the south endzone to give the Hoosier defense its first touchdown in Big Ten play. The pick-six was the first of Ponds’ collegiate career.

“It felt unreal,” Ponds said of the feeling of the return postgame. “I prayed for it, and it happened.”

Following a fourth-down stop in their own territory, the Indiana defense had their first blemish on their resumé; a brisk 6-play, 75-yard touchdown drive for Washington that spanned just under three minutes.