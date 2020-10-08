TheHoosier - Indiana Defense Progressing as Season Inches Closer

Indiana Defense Progressing as Season Inches Closer
Two weeks from Saturday, Indiana football will open up against one of the Big Ten’s most explosive offenses in 2019— Penn State.
Last season, Penn State ranked only behind Ohio State in points per game (35.8) in the conference. However, it is encouraging that Indiana’s passing defense was one of the best in the Big Ten a season ago, ranking third in the Big Ten in passing completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks (55.6 percent) behind Ohio State and Wisconsin.
With Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage in the books, defensive coordinator Kane Wommack likes how the defense is progressing, specifically with making plays in the open field.
“I think our emphasis is on tackling right now. It’s cutting edge,” Wommack said at Wednesday’s media availability. “We’re finding ways to make real-life scenarios without tackling on the field.”
Tackling is one of the more pressing issues Wommack and the rest of his defensive staff wanted to address ahead of the 2020 season.
“I think we had four total missed tackles out of the ones and twos for a total of seven yards after contact,” Wommack said. “If you remember the Ball State game a year ago, we had 23 missed tackles for 168 yards after contact.”
The losses of redshirt senior Marcelino Ball to a torn ACL for the season and senior defensive back Raheem Layne for a significant amount of time have provided opportunities for other players to step up.
Redshirt junior Bryant Fitzgerald and junior defensive back Jamar Johnson will be two members of Wommack’s defense that will see expanded roles, both on the field and with leadership, this season.
“He’s a good athlete,” Indiana safeties coach Jason Jones said of Johnson. “Last year, he did play a lot of husky. He’s going to be in a position to make a lot of plays. At times, he will go back to husky. He can learn two positions.”
Johnson intercepted opposing quarterbacks two times last season, tied for the team lead with junior linebacker Micah McFadden. Johnson returned an interception for a touchdown in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Tennessee on Jan. 2.
Meanwhile with Fitzgerald, he continues to progress as he looks to take over the top spot on the depth chart at the husky position this season.
“I need to know the playbook more in-depth now and know where my run fits are,” Fitzgerald said. “It is very different from free safety. I need to know my pass responsibility more than ever. I need to work on my blitz technique. I need to get different techniques in my arsenal that help me diversify my game to better the team.”
