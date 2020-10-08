TheHoosier - Indiana Defense Progressing as Season Inches Closer

Two weeks from Saturday, Indiana football will open up against one of the Big Ten’s most explosive offenses in 2019— Penn State.

Last season, Penn State ranked only behind Ohio State in points per game (35.8) in the conference. However, it is encouraging that Indiana’s passing defense was one of the best in the Big Ten a season ago, ranking third in the Big Ten in passing completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks (55.6 percent) behind Ohio State and Wisconsin.

With Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage in the books, defensive coordinator Kane Wommack likes how the defense is progressing, specifically with making plays in the open field.

“I think our emphasis is on tackling right now. It’s cutting edge,” Wommack said at Wednesday’s media availability. “We’re finding ways to make real-life scenarios without tackling on the field.”

Tackling is one of the more pressing issues Wommack and the rest of his defensive staff wanted to address ahead of the 2020 season.

“I think we had four total missed tackles out of the ones and twos for a total of seven yards after contact,” Wommack said. “If you remember the Ball State game a year ago, we had 23 missed tackles for 168 yards after contact.”