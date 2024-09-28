PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry05REdRNDIxTEVDJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTlER1E0MjFMRUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy05REdRNDIxTEVDJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Indiana defense picks up 'far from perfect' offense in win over Maryland

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.
Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.
Colin McMahon • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@colinmcmahon31

Subscribe to TheHoosier.com to stay up to date on the latest Indiana Athletics news and headlines.

In Indiana's 42-28 win over Maryland, the offense was not at its best, despite the 42 points put up on the board.

Curt Cignetti mentioned that the game was "far from perfect, trust me," which can be attributed to the four turnovers given up by the offense, something that was especially surprising given that IU had not turned it over once in its first four games

Even with all the turnovers, IU won decisively, mostly thanks to the defense responding well after all the turnovers.

Cignetti said postgame "Yeah, there were a lot of good responses in that game. The defense responded to offensive turnovers" illustrating that he noticed how well the defense played.

Players that stepped up include James Carpenter, with his huge sack after the first interception, Maikal Kamara, with his major sack after the second interception, and Marcus Burris, with his key tackle for loss after the first fumble, but the entire defense took charge after each turnover, and pretty much the entire game.

The defense did not allow Maryland to convert a first down on any of the four drives immediately after a turnover, something that is not only extremely impressive, but was extremely crucial to IU coming away with a win.

Advertisement
Indiana's James Carpenter (99) sacks Maryland's Billy Edwards Jr. (9) during the Indiana versus Maryland football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Indiana's James Carpenter (99) sacks Maryland's Billy Edwards Jr. (9) during the Indiana versus Maryland football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Turnovers are something that Cignetti has mentioned throughout the season, always speaking to their importance and the fact that the turnover battle usually decides the outcome of the game.

This was not the case in this one, as IU lost the turnover battle 4-0, but still won thanks to the defense and its performances throughout the game.

Cignetti said that "4-0 in the turnover ratio against us, had not turned it over going into the game one time and still won by two scores. But defense really responded to every one of those turnovers."

This was Cignetti once again speaking on the turnovers, but this time he had to speak to the media after losing the turnover battle, luckily for him the defense picked up the slack the of the offense.

Quarterback Kurtis Rourke said that the offense "can't have those turnovers moving forward if we want to win" mentioning, just like CIgnetti, that this was a rarity in the fact they they lost the turnover battle 4-0, but still managed to win.

This was all thanks to his defense, Rourke saying that the "defense was amazing" and that its ability "to be able to not allow any points off the turnovers was huge."

And it really was huge, as not allowing a single first down in the four drives after the turnovers was something seemingly everyone in the stadium, including the offense, noticed.

Rourke said that it was "something that we noticed as an offense" and that it was incredibly beneficial "looking back as an offense knowing that the defense can make the stops after turnovers."

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMDoxOCBsZWZ0IDFRIHwgVGhyZWUgYW5kIG91dCBieSBNYXJ5bGFu ZCwgYSB2ZXJ5IGltcHJlc3NpdmUgZmlyc3QgZHJpdmUgYnkgdGhlIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9pdWZiP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jaXVmYjwvYT4gZGVmZW5zZTxi cj48YnI+Qy5KLiBXZXN0IGhhZCB0aGUgc2FjayBvbiB0aGlyZCBkb3duIHRo YXQgbGVkIHRvIHRoZSBwdW50LCBQcmljZSByZXR1cm5pbmcgaXQgMjAgeWFy ZHMgdG8gdGhlIElVIDM0PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ29saW4gTWNNYWhvbiAoQGNv bGlubWNtYWhvbjMxKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Nv bGlubWNtYWhvbjMxL3N0YXR1cy8xODQwMDYyMjgwMTM2MDc3NTI3P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Rourke wasn't the only offensive player to recognize the defenses showing, as Elijah Sarratt had some comments on how the defensed picked up the offense.

He said "losing the turnover battle like that you don't win much games, but houtout to the defense they saved us a lot" mentioning that the defense truly "saved" the offense and that is not an exaggeration.

Sarratt also said that "without them we wouldn't have been able to win the game" doubling down on the sentiment that it was the defense who led the Hoosiers to victory, despite the impressive 42 points from the offense.

Sarratt had a very impressive day with over 100 yards and a touchdown so, like Rourke, his comments speak volumes to just how important the defense was in this one given the four turnovers and the ensuing three and outs.

Another offensive player, Omar Cooper Jr. had similar comments, saying "them going out there and being able to get them stops show that we can trust our defense" while also saying that he was "grateful for them" for their performance.

All this praise really shows just how important these stops, and just the defense as a whole were, and offensive players themselves recognizing it makes it just that much more meaningful.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj41OjIwIGxlZnQgMVEgfCBUaGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2l1ZmI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNpdWZiPC9hPiBkZWZlbnNlIHdpdGggYW5vdGhlciBncmVh dCBzZXJpZXMsIGZvcmNpbmcgYSB0aHJlZSBhbmQgb3V0IG9uY2UgYWdhaW48 YnI+PGJyPkphbWVzIENhcnBlbnRlciBoYWQgYSBrZXkgc2FjayBvbiBzZWNv bmQgZG93biB0aGF0IGJhY2tlZCB0aGUgVGVycHMgdXAgYmVoaW5kIHRoZSBz dGlja3M8YnI+PGJyPlRoZSBvZmZlbnNlIHdpbGwgdGFrZSBvdmVyIG9uIElV JiMzOTtzIDE3IHlhcmQgbGluZSBhZnRlciB0aGUgOSB5YXJkIHB1bnQgcmV0 dXJuIGJ5IE15bGVzIFByaWNlPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ29saW4gTWNNYWhvbiAo QGNvbGlubWNtYWhvbjMxKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2NvbGlubWNtYWhvbjMxL3N0YXR1cy8xODQwMDY1NDQwMjk2MzkxMDE2P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The offensive players weren't the only ones to take note of how great the defense was against Maryland, with linebacker Aiden Fisher mentioning how his group was vital to the win.

He said "it was big for us to answer the call every time we turn the ball over and to keep them at no points" recognizing that its their job to pick up the offense after a turnover.

Fisher also talked about how the defenses mentality led to their great performance, saying "we want to be a dominant defense in this league and you know three and outs are a part of being a dominant defense."

This is exactly the mentality the defense has game in and game out, especially after allowing a turnover, which is what led to the four drives after turnovers resulting in zero Maryland first downs.

Kurtis Rourke said that if the offense "did our job and not turned the ball over, the margin of victory would've been much bigger today" which may be true, but even with those turnovers, IU still won by two touchdowns and that is thanks to the Hoosier defense that was dominant on a rainy Saturday against Maryland.

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2luZGlhbmEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2luZGlhbmEtZGVmZW5zZS1waWNrcy11cC1mYXItZnJvbS1wZXJm ZWN0LW9mZmVuc2UtaW4td2luLW92ZXItbWFyeWxhbmQiLAogICAgY3NfZnBp ZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRt OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5j dGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgi c2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUo InNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcg dGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBo YXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55 aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNl cnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0 PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNv bS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmluZGlhbmEu cml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZpbmRpYW5hLWRlZmVuc2UtcGlja3MtdXAt ZmFyLWZyb20tcGVyZmVjdC1vZmZlbnNlLWluLXdpbi1vdmVyLW1hcnlsYW5k JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMDImY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25v c2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK