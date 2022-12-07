Indiana veteran defensive back Tiawan Mullen has decided to forgo his additional year of eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft.

The Florida native had a great career at Indiana, however, after the 2020 season Mullen battled injuries, leading to some inconsistent play. Many believed he would enter the draft after last season, but his returning to the program sparked Jaylin Williams and Devon Matthews to return, giving promises to Indiana's defensive backfield.

Mullen's 2022 campaign started off on the wrong foot. Still, towards the end of the year, Mullen put together a couple of quality showings against Marvin Harrison Jr. of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Jayden Reed of the Michigan State Spartans.

Unfortunately, Mullen was the centerpiece of a significant hole in the Indiana defense. Big plays killed the Hoosiers and the defensive leader caught the majority of the criticism.