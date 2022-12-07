Indiana DB Tiawan Mullen declares for NFL Draft
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana veteran defensive back Tiawan Mullen has decided to forgo his additional year of eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft.
The former four-star recruit chose Indiana over Louisville, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and others.
The Florida native had a great career at Indiana, however, after the 2020 season Mullen battled injuries, leading to some inconsistent play. Many believed he would enter the draft after last season, but his returning to the program sparked Jaylin Williams and Devon Matthews to return, giving promises to Indiana's defensive backfield.
Mullen's 2022 campaign started off on the wrong foot. Still, towards the end of the year, Mullen put together a couple of quality showings against Marvin Harrison Jr. of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Jayden Reed of the Michigan State Spartans.
Unfortunately, Mullen was the centerpiece of a significant hole in the Indiana defense. Big plays killed the Hoosiers and the defensive leader caught the majority of the criticism.
Mullen is currently projected to land somewhere at the end of the draft in the 6th or 7th round or go undrafted.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.