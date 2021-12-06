Indiana DB Jaylin Williams returning for extra year

Indiana's secondary received more good news on Monday as senior defensive back Jaylin Williams announced he would be returning to IU for an extra season.

Williams will be using the free year given to all athletes for COVID.

"After talking and praying with family, friends and my coaches, I have another year of eligibility and I will use my final year to finish what we started," Williams said in his post. "I am excited to have another year with my brothers. The sky is the limit."