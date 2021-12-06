Indiana DB Jaylin Williams returning for extra year
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana's secondary received more good news on Monday as senior defensive back Jaylin Williams announced he would be returning to IU for an extra season.
Williams will be using the free year given to all athletes for COVID.
"After talking and praying with family, friends and my coaches, I have another year of eligibility and I will use my final year to finish what we started," Williams said in his post. "I am excited to have another year with my brothers. The sky is the limit."
Williams will return to an Indiana defensive backfield that has already secured commitment on returning from Devon Matthews and Tiawan Mullen.
The Hoosiers' secondary was tremendous and one of the best in the country in 2020, with 17 interceptions and only allowing 13 touchdowns.
Williams was an All-Big Ten Second-Team selection in 2020 and was a Big Ten honorable mention in 2021.
He finished this season with 41 tackles and 11 passes deflected. For his career he has six interceptions and 23 pass deflections.
"I would not change a thing about my career here at Indiana, except it is not done," Williams added. "I came here to help build this program to the best of its abilities."
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.