 Indiana continues pursuit of top-50 guard Jalen Hood-Schifino
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-25 11:19:46 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Indiana continues pursuit of top-50 guard Jalen Hood-Schifino

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Jalen Hood-Schifino continues to be pursued by Indiana. (Instagram/@jfino_0)
Jalen Hood-Schifino continues to be pursued by Indiana. (Instagram/@jfino_0)

Indiana continues to push hard for some of the top talent in the country in the class of 2022 and one of those names that continues to hear from the IU staff is top-50 guard Jalen Hood-Schifino.

The Montverde (FL) Academy guard is running with Team CP3 in the grassroots season and has been a standout at multiple events throughout the late spring and early summer.

Hood-Schifino is ranked No. 42 in the Rivals150 class of 2022 rankings and the No. 6 shooting guard.

As a sophomore, Hood-Schifino averaged 15.6 points, 6.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game at the Combine (NC) Academy. His play and recruitment has taken a step up since arriving at Montverde.

"A lot honestly," Hood-Schifino told Rivals of his game since arriving last year. "It's like an everyday grind going against the top players in the country and the top coaches. It's really helped my game."

