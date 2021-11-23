Indiana continues great defensive play, suffocates Jackson St in 70-35 win

A pattern is developing for Indiana's offensive game. They have started games slower than they have finished them in terms of shot-making, and that held true this game. Once the shots started falling, though, they really started falling.

The Hoosiers continue to bring it on the defensive end each and every game. Jackson State struggled mightily on offense all game long. They finished the game shooting 47.1 percent from the field, 40 percent from three while holding their opponent to just 21.1 percent from the field.

As a result of this pattern, the lead was 17 at the half but was dramatically extended as Indiana dominated on defense and began hitting shots. The Hoosiers outrebounded the Tigers 44 to 33 and nearly forced more turnovers (11) than they allowed field goals (12).

The Hoosiers were also able to manage the ball more carefully against Jackson State after turning the ball over 27 times against Louisiana. They had eight giveaways early on but got much better as the game went on and finished with just 11.

Xavier Johnson showed out this game and proved how badly his team needed his offense. He only turned the ball over one time and got to the rim with ease all night, creating opportunities for others.

He finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, and three assists and had contagious energy all night long.

The scoring attack was very balanced aside from Johnson. Trayce Jackson-Davis contributed 11 points, Miller Kopp tallied 12, and Parker Stewart three 3's to get to nine. Every scholarship player active for the game scored at least two points.

Almost every player in a Jackson State jersey struggled tonight, but Gabe Watson was their standout offensively. He led the team with 14 points, with many of them coming in garbage time. Jayveous McKinnis was second on the team in scoring with six points.

Indiana has one more buy game remaining before the schedule begins to get a little more complicated.

They will continue their roll against Marshall on Saturday before taking on Syracuse in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge next week.