Published Nov 12, 2024
Indiana comes in as No. 7 seed in newest College Football Playoff rankings
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Senior Writer
On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff selection committee released their newest rankings for the 2024 College Football Playoff.

Indiana football (10-0, 7-0 in Big Ten play) was ranked 5th, ultimately slotting in as the No. 7 seed. As the No. 7 seed, the Hoosiers are matched up against the No. 10 seed, the Alabama Crimson Tide. That matchup would take place at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.

Given the current rankings, Indiana's second round matchup -- should the Hoosiers win their opening round contest -- would be against the No. 2 seed, the Texas Longhorns.

As was alluded to above, Indiana is the 5th ranked team in this week's College Football Playoff rankings. However, due to the top four power conference champions getting a bye, Indiana is pushed back to the No. 7 seed.

The Hoosiers are on a bye this week. Indiana returns to action on Saturday, Nov. 23 at noon against Ohio State.

The full bracket can be seen below.

