Indiana coaching staff attending NBPA Top 100 Camp on Tuesday
Recruiting never stops in college basketball.
On Tuesday, the entire Indiana Men's Coaching staff is in attendance at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Central Florida. Coaches are able to attend the camp on June 11th and 12th, and the camp features some of the most elite talent in the country.
Indiana target Braylon Mullins told Indiana Sports Beat Radio last week that he was invited, but would not be attending due to his busy schedule of playing 12 straight days leading up to the event. Several other Indiana targets are in attendance, including Malachi Moreno, Kiyan Anthony, Meleek Thomas, Darius Adams, Bryson Tiller, and Chris Cenac.
According to the camp's website: "The Top 100 Camp offers a premier opportunity for us to engage with emerging elite basketball talent. This platform has provided a holistic experience for nearly three decades, focusing on developing these young athletes into well-rounded individuals on and off the court. Prioritizing their well-being, Top 100 stands as a testament to our commitment to nurturing the future leaders of basketball. As we approach this year's event, we're thrilled to create a productive, enjoyable, and competitive environment for all participants."
Mike Woodson and the Indiana staff will look to continue building strong relationships with the elite 2025 class at this camp and beyond.
You can check out more information including videos and live-stream opportunities at
