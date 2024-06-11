Recruiting never stops in college basketball.



On Tuesday, the entire Indiana Men's Coaching staff is in attendance at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Central Florida. Coaches are able to attend the camp on June 11th and 12th, and the camp features some of the most elite talent in the country.

Indiana target Braylon Mullins told Indiana Sports Beat Radio last week that he was invited, but would not be attending due to his busy schedule of playing 12 straight days leading up to the event. Several other Indiana targets are in attendance, including Malachi Moreno, Kiyan Anthony, Meleek Thomas, Darius Adams, Bryson Tiller, and Chris Cenac.

