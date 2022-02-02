Indiana closes out 2022 recruiting class
Indiana closed out its 2022 recurring class on Wednesday with signings from quarterback Brendan Sorsby and defensive lineman J'mari Montette.
The Hoosiers signed 32 players in total for the 2022 class, including 10 transfers.
In total, IU's class ranks No. 15 in the Rivals class of 2022 team rankings.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana head football coach Tom Allen announced on Wednesday the signing of defensive lineman J'mari Monette and quarterback Brendan Sorsby to National Letters of Intent to play for the Hoosiers in 2022.
DL • 6-4 • 280
Alexandria, La./Alexandria
Prep/Personal: Defensive end for head coach Thomas Bachman at Alexandria High School ... named All-District 2-5A as a senior ... posted 48 tackles, one sack, and four tackles for loss as a junior ... led Alexandria to a runner-up finish in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association 5A state football playoffs
QB • 6-3• 220
Corinth, Texas/Lake Dallas
Prep/Personal: Quarterback for head coach Jason Young at Lake Dallas High School ... named the Denton Record-Chronicle 2021 Quarterback of the Year ... all-district honoree ... passed for 1,271 yards and 14 touchdowns ... rushed for 823 yards with 15 TDs ... averaged 305.6 total yards per game ... limited to seven games due to injury ... scored five times on the ground and threw for three more in the season finale ... ranked the No. 13 dual-threat quarterback nationally by ESPN ... also an all-district baseball selection.
Monette and Sorsby close out IU's signing class at 32 student-athletes. Twenty-two of the 32 signed National Letters of Intent, while 10 transfers will suit up for Indiana in the fall. The 10 include quarterback Connor Bazelak (Missouri), linebacker Jared Casey (Kentucky), defensive lineman LeDarrius Cox (Ole Miss), running back Josh Henderson (North Carolina), outside linebacker Myles Jackson (UCLA), linebacker Bradley Jennings Jr. (Miami), defensive lineman Patrick Lucas Jr. (Ole Miss), running back Shaun Shivers (Auburn), wide receiver Emery Simmons (North Carolina), and defensive lineman JH Tevis (California).
Eight of the signees were four-star prospects, including wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (Rivals), defensive lineman Nick James (Rivals, ESPN), linebacker Dasan McCullough (Rivals, ESPN, 247Sports), offensive lineman DJ Moore (Rivals, ESPN), defensive back Trevell Mullen (Rivals, ESPN), running back Gi'Bran Payne (Rivals, ESPN, 247Sports), defensive lineman Venson Sneed (Rivals), and defensive lineman Richard Thomas Jr. (ESPN).
The Hoosiers signed 17 defensive players and 15 offensive players. Indiana added seven defensive linemen, six linebackers, and four defensive linemen on defense, and four running backs, four wide receivers, three offensive lineman, two quarterbacks, and two tight ends on offense.Players signed from 12 different states, including nine from Florida, six from Ohio, three from Indiana and Texas, two each from Alabama, Georgia, and Louisiana, and one each from Arkansas, California, Kentucky, New Jersey, and North Carolina.
----
