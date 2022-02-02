Indiana closes out 2022 recruiting class

Indiana closed out its 2022 recurring class on Wednesday with signings from quarterback Brendan Sorsby and defensive lineman J'mari Montette. The Hoosiers signed 32 players in total for the 2022 class, including 10 transfers. In total, IU's class ranks No. 15 in the Rivals class of 2022 team rankings.

