Indiana checks in at No. 17 in the preseason coaches poll
The preseason USA Today Coaches poll was released on Tuesday morning which featured five Big Ten teams.
Indiana checked in at No. 17 on the list.
Ohio State (No. 4), Wisconsin (No. 15), Iowa (No. 18) and Penn State (No. 20) were the other Big Ten teams ranked.
This is the first time Indiana has been ranked in the preseason coaches poll.
Indiana finished ranked No. 13 in the country a season ago after a 6-2 season and a loss to Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl. This season, the Hoosiers have even higher expectations.
"We've been pretty clear on our goals. Haven't shied away from it," Indiana head coach Tom Allen said at IU Media Day. "We finished second in the Big Ten East last year. Our goal is to play in the Big Ten championship and win the game. There's a lot of things that have to happen before that occurs.
"Do we have talent? Yes, we have a lot of talent. Do we have a lot of good players? Yes, I believe we have a lot of good football players. And I love our coaching staff. But how well this 2021 team meshes together, the chemistry we create, how hard we play for each other, with each other, how well we perform each and every day."
Indiana starts the season off against No. 18 Iowa on September 4. The Hoosiers will also play a Cincinnati team that is ranked No. 10, week three.
The Hoosiers look to win their first bowl game since 1991 and reach their first 10-win season in history.
"A lot of expectations," Allen added. "That's been the challenge, is to go from believing, and I believe we have a team that believes, to now expecting a certain outcome on game day."
