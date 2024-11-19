Indiana checks in as No. 7 seed in newest College Football Playoff rankings

On Tuesday evening, the College Football Playoff selection committee released a new set of rankings for the 2024 College Football Playoff.
Indiana (10-0, 7-0 in Big Ten play), who entered the rankings release fresh off a bye week this past week, were ranked 5th. With the top four power conference champions all earning a first-round bye, the Hoosiers were slotted into the bracket as the No. 7 seed.
That seeding would pit Indiana up against the 10-seeded Ole Miss Rebels. That game would take place at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. Should the Hoosiers win that opening round game, their next test would be a date with No. 2 Texas.
Indiana is back in action this weekend for a noon showdown on Saturday, Nov. 23 against the 5-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes.
This week's full College Football Playoff bracket can be seen below.
