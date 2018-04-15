Indiana crushed Northwestern 22-1 on Sunday at Bart Kaufman Field for a home weekend series sweep of the Wildcats. The Hoosiers moved to 26-6 on the season and 6-2 in Big Ten play with the win, while the Wildcats dropped to 9-20 overall and 1-11 in conference play.

Here's what stood out from IU's win:

Scotty Bradley continues his strong play: The sophomore infielder went 2 for 2 with 2 RBI and a walk, including a towering 2-run home run to right field which gave Indiana a 10-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth. His performance raised his batting averaged to .413 on the season, too. Overall, he's 13 for 24 since his appearance in IU's double-header vs. Butler on March 30. He's had a big role in helping IU absolve the loss of junior infielder Luke Miller in the starting lineup while Miller heals from a foot injury.

Indiana's pitching staff stellar again: Northwestern managed just five hits against IU, as the Hoosiers' arms combined for 10 strikeouts with only three walks allowed. Sophomore lefty Cam Beauchamp (5-0) was terrific on the mound with six strikeouts and only three walks, one run and four hits allowed in 5.0 innings. Senior righty Brian Hobbie, sophomore lefty Andrew Saalfrank and freshman righty Connor Manous combined for four scoreless innings of relief with just one hit allowed the rest of the way, helping Indiana's offense build its insurmountable lead. Entering the game, Indiana had the NCAA's third-lowest team ERA at 2.47. After Sunday's performance, that ERA was lowered even further to 2.34.

Jeremy Houston closes the weekend in solid fashion: The sophomore shortstop went 3 for 4 with an RBI-double that would give Indiana the fourth of five consecutive frames with two runs scored. The Chicago native went 7 for 11 in the series against the Wildcats and extended his streak of games with at least one RBI to four. His performance has helped increase the production of the bottom of Indiana's batting order, as the Hoosiers' No. 9 hitter is now hitting .234 on the season.