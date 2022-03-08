Indiana blanks Cincinnati 7-0

Indiana welcomed yet another southwest Ohio native school in the Cincinnati Bearcats Wednesday afternoon. The weather was less than ideal, especially compared to last week's home opener against Miami (OH). The cold temperatures didn't affect Indiana's pitching staff. But, for Cincinnati? It was another story.



Freshman pitcher Luke Hayden, making his second start of the year, blew through the first inning with ease retiring the Bearcats in order. Cincinnati starter Alex Shea wouldn't see the same fortune. Shea would walk three, hit a batter, and throw a wild pitch giving up two runs all before getting an out. Beau Keathley would come in relief for Shea, he would only get one out before giving up three runs. Keathley would be taken out before getting the final out of the Inning. Max Bergman would mercifully end the inning for the Bearcats. Indiana would lead 5-0 after the first frame.

It was a pitching duel through the next three innings. Hayden would strike out four batters through three innings, John-Biagno Modugno would throw one inning and strike out the side, getting Indiana's strikeout total to seven after three innings. Max Bergman was brought in for the simple task of eating innings in a game that already looked out of reach, and until the 5th he did that. 3.1 scoreless innings led to the 5th where it looked like Bergman was rolling. Brock Tibbitts and Josh Pyne hit home runs over the left-field fence in back-to-back at-bats, ending Bergman's solid outing.

The 7th inning power fest was merely an interruption in the pitching duel that had become of this mid-week game. Indiana recorded the lone hit in the 6th, 7th, and 8th innings. Grant Holderfield would continue his successful streak of relief appearances, pitching the 8th, striking out two in a scoreless frame.