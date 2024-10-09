Indiana, Big Ten Announce Times and TV Designations for Men's Basketball

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- The Big Ten conference has released tip times and television assignments for this upcoming season.
The Hoosiers are slated to play on national television a total of 11 times, with six more coming on NBC's subscriber based streaming service, Peacock.
Indiana's first showdown with rival Purdue in West Lafayette will be on FOX, while CBS will carry the game in Bloomington.
BELOW IS INDIANA MEN's BASKETBALL'S FULL 2024-25 SCHEDULE WITH TIP TIMES AND TV ASSIGNMENTS
* = denotes a Big Ten conference game
10/27/24: at Tennessee (Charity Exhibition) [3 p.m. SECN+]
11/1/24: vs. Marian (Exhibition) [7 p.m. B1G+]
11/6/24: vs. SIU Edwardsville (8 p.m. BTN)
11/10/24: vs. Eastern Illinois (Noon. B1G+)
11/16/24: vs. South Carolina (3 p.m. Peacock)
11/21/24: vs. UNC Greensboro (6:30 p.m. FS1)
11/27/24: Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas - Louisville (Noon. ESPN)
11/28/24-11/29/24: Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas (TBD)
12/3/24: vs. Sam Houston (7:30 p.m. BTN)
12/6/24: vs. Miami (OH.) (7 p.m. BTN)
12/9/24: vs. Minnesota* (6:30 p.m. BTN)
12/13/24: at Nebraska* (8 p.m. FOX)
12/21/24: vs. Chattanooga (Noon. BTN)
12/29/24: vs. Winthrop (4 p.m. BTN)
1/2/25: vs Rutgers* (8:30 p.m. Peacock)
1/5/25: at Penn State*(At the Palestra) [Noon. BTN]
1/8/25: vs USC* (7 p.m. BTN)
1/11/25: at Iowa* (8 p.m. FOX or FS1)
1/14/25: vs Illinois* (7 p.m. Peacock)
1/17/25: at Ohio State* (8 p.m. FOX)
1/22/25: at Northwestern* (7 p.m. BTN)
1/26/25: vs Maryland* (Noon. CBS)
1/31/25: at Purdue* (8 p.m. FOX)
2/4/25: at Wisconsin* (9 p.m. Peacock)
2/8/25: vs Michigan* (1 p.m. CBS)
2/11/25: at Michigan State* (9 p.m. Peacock)
2/14/25: vs UCLA* (8 p.m. FOX)
2/23/25: vs. Purdue* (1:30 p.m. CBS)
2/26/25: vs Penn State* (8:30 p.m. BTN)
3/1/25: at Washington* (6 p.m. Peacock)
3/4/25: at Oregon* (9 p.m. FS1)
3/8/25: vs Ohio State* (3:45 p.m. CBS)
