Indiana bends, doesn't break as stellar defense leads Hoosiers to win

Indiana's 73-60 win over Minnesota did multiple things: gave IU a winning record in the Big Ten (3-2) and defended home court. Most importantly, however, it solidified their identity as a gritty, defense-first team.

It was clear Minnesota came to Bloomington with one mission: not let Trayce Jackson-Davis beat them.

And, for a half, they succeeded. TJD went into the locker room with only four points, but Indiana led by 10, 39-29.