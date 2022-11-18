Here is a recap of Indiana's win on the road at Xavier.

Indiana is now 3-0 and 1-0 on the road.

Xavier brought it to Indiana the entire game. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson were up to the challenge with superstar performances tonight combining for 53 points and leading Indiana to victory.

It was expected that 12th ranked Indiana would get their first real test of the season traveling to Cincinnati to take on Xavier tonight. After a gritty game from the opening tip to the final horn, Indiana would leave town with an 81-79 victory.

The atmosphere was electric to start at the Cintas Center. This had a big game feel with Xavier students lining up overnight for the standing room only game and Indiana looked to have a chip on their shoulder.

Xavier won the tip but it was Indiana that was able to score first bucket due to a 'buddy ball' appearance in the Cintas Center. The first bucket came from a Race Thompson assist to Trayce Jackson-Davis for the reverse layup.

After one more made bucket from Jackson-Davis, Indiana would get a little sloppy on the offense. Xavier would take the lead at the first media timeout and be up 5-4.

Coming out of the first media timeout, it would continue to be back and forth. At one point, Jalen Hood-Schifino took a shot to his face and Mike Woodson was livid at the officials for what looked to be a high elbow. The officials would review but there would be no call.

Malik Reneau and Tamar Bates were the first players off the bench subbing in for Miller Kopp and Race Thompson. Kopp and Thomspon really struggled on the offense at this time.

Indiana struggled to find consistent scoring in the early going, but that was largely due to poor shooting from Indiana. Even with those struggles the Hoosiers were only down 16-12 under 12 minutes.

Coming out of the second media timeout, Jordan Geronimo would be the first player at the line for Indiana. He would go 1-of-2.

At the 9:14 mark, Indiana was just 1-of-7 on their last field goal attempts and Xavier led 22-13. Xavier Johnson would check back in and immediately start showing some aggressive takes at the basket. He would was really taking over the game for a stretch there.

Indiana would call a timeout at the 4:56 mark. It seemed like every time Indiana would build momentum and get on a run, Xavier would hit a few tough shots to stop that.

Coming out of the timeout, Jackson-Davis would get a tough bucket over Zach Freemantle and then come down the other end and show off his rim protecting skills with a huge block.

Indiana was down 33-27 at the 3:53 mark in the first half.

Xavier Johnson would hit a HUGE three but would then get called for the technical for saying something to Xavier's bench. Again, stopping the momentum Indiana was building.

Although it felt like Indiana should have been down by double-digits, they only went into the half down 40-38. Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers at half with 17 points. It is safe to say without Jackson-Davis and Johnson, Indiana would have been in way worse shape heading into the half.

Indiana would start the second half with a Thompson slam followed by a tough bucket from Johnson. Indiana would take the lead 42-40 to start the half. Their defense started off locked in as well. Trey Galloway would be the first player off the bench this half replacing Johnson, who made a quick trip to the tunnel before coming back.

At the Under-16 media timeout, Hoosiers would lead 46-44.

Malik Reneau would check in and after a tough basket, would then get called for the technical resulting in his fourth foul. To be honest, no clue what the technical was for but it was Indiana's second of the night.

Before the under-12 media timeout, Indiana would hit the bonus already plus hit their last 6-of-7 field goals. Indiana's defense was responding very well at this point.

Indiana would lead 57-53 with 11:33 left.

The back and forth theme continued with Xavier going 3-of-3 at one point. With his fourth foul, Reneau would check in for Thompson. Thompson looked much better this half but still struggled on the offensive end.

Indiana would call a timeout with 8:57 left. At the media timeout shortly after Indiana's, it would be a tie ball game at 62 with Xavier Colby Jones getting a chance at the line after the break. He would hit both.

Indiana would go on an 8-0 run after that in a 2:24 spurt. Xavier would be in scoring drought for 2:40. Indiana's defense really clamped up.

At 3:55, the last media timeout, Indiana led 73-66.

At the 2:40 mark, Miller Kopp would hit the biggest shot of the night and would extend Indiana's lead to 78-70. After that, a LOUD "Let's go Hoosiers" chant would take over the Cintas Center.

After a fast break foul on Johnson however, Xavier would find themselves just down three. Xavier's best player Colby Jones would then pick up his fifth foul sending Miller Kopp to the line. He would hit both. Indiana led 80-75 with 1:50 left.

Xavier would call timeout down 80-76. 1:10 remained at this point.

It was an intense last minute of the game which saw Malik Reneau saw a trip to the line and miss both giving Xavier a chance to take the lead. However, with 12 seconds left, Indiana's defense would hold ground rebounding the ball resulting in Xavier Johnson getting to the line converting on 1 of those 2.



With two seconds left, Xavier was forced to make a full court pass and could not get a good look.

Indiana would win 81-79 off a Jackson-Davis 30 point performance. Xavier Johnson was also incredible, easily his best game of the season thus far with his 23 points.

Indiana would shoot an outstanding 52% tonight and outrebounded Xavier 37-34.



This was nothing but a tough, gritty win for Indiana as they improve to 3-0 on the year. They play Miami (OH) on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.