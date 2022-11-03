Below is the full recap of Indiana's exhibition win over Saint Francis.

Both Trayce Jackson-Davis and Tamar Bates were back from their injury while Logan Duncomb and Kaleb Banks were out.

Like was almost guaranteed, Indiana came out the winner as the Hoosiers were able to beat Saint Francis 104-59.

Indiana's 2022-23 season is officially underway as the Hoosiers hosted Saint Francis in the first exhibition game of the season.

Indiana won the tip and immediately Jalen Hood-Schifino found Trayce Jackson-Davis for an ally-oop slam. The next scoring play featured Xavier Johnson on the one-handed slam.

Although Johnson started off aggressive, the rest of the team did not. Indiana was allowing Saint Francis to get easy looks and they looked pretty lazy on the offense. At the first media timeout, they were tied at 11.

Malik Reneau and Tamar Bates are the first players off the bench. They came in for Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson. Johnson picked up two quick fouls early in the first half.

It felt like the second unit brought a little more energy when they came in. Malik Reneau was having his away around the basket and Trey Galloway knocked down a corner three. Galloway is slowly looking a lot more comfortable around the arc.

Indiana would then finish off the the first half with the starting unit except Johnson, who picked up his thirds foul at 1:59. Once the majority of the starters came back in, their play was a lot better than when they started the game. Ball movement was flowing and they were making plays on the fast breaks.

At the half, Indiana was up 53-24. They finished on a 7-0 run and were led by Jalen Hood-Schifino with 10 points.



Indiana started off the second half with a pair of threes from Hood-Schifino and Kopp. On the defensive, they let Saint Francis convert on a few open looks which caused Woodson to call a timeout right before the media timeout.

Malik Reneau would sub in for Race Thompson and we would see him paired up with Jackson-Davis in the frontcourt. Saint Francis did not have the size to matchup with them and they took advantage of that.

At the 6:46 mark, Indiana would jump out to an 85-48 lead. The offense was much more crisp and the defense was stepping up.

At the final buzzer, Indiana would win 104-59 over Saint Francis in their final exhibition game. Indiana would see 11 players enter the score box with Trayce Jackson-Davis leading with 19 points and 9 rebounds. The pair of five-star freshman would be the next leading scorers with both Malik Reneau and Jalen Hood-Schifino adding 15 points.

Damon Bailey's son, Brayton, would add 6 points. The Cougars were lead by Zane Burke with 12 points.

Indiana would shoot 65 percent (43-of-66) from the field including going 7-of-19 (37 percent) from three. Indiana would only allow 9 turnovers and added 22 total assists.

Indiana will open the regular season at home versus Morehead State on Monday November 7th.