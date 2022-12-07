Here is a recap of tonight's win over Nebraska.

Although there were turnover problems and sloppy play at times, Indiana had consistent performances from Trey Galloway, Race Thompson, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Tamar Bates.

After a much needed bounce back game from the Hoosiers after their ugly performance at Rutgers, the Hoosiers took care of business tonight and won 81-65 to earn their first Big Ten win of the season.

Indiana returned home tonight to host a red hot Nebraska team who had just beaten No. 7 Creighton a few weeks ago.

Indiana won the tip and the first 5 points for Indiana came from junior guard Trey Galloway who has a long floater and converted his first three point attempt.

Senior forward Race Thompson finally have a good start to the game hitting his first three point attempt and then finding Trayce Jackson-Davis for the 'oop slam.

Indiana's energy was much better to start the game than it was on Saturday. The defense from the Hoosiers was locked in.

Indiana lead 10-2 at 14:53.

The defense would stay aggressive after the timeout. However, other than a baseline floater from Miller Kopp and a easy two from a cutting Xavier Johnson, Indiana was a little sloppy on the offensive end.



By the media timeout, Indiana was up to 4 turnovers with Xavier Johnson having 2 of them.

Indiana was leading 14-5 at the 11:45 mark.

Hoosiers would start to get it together on the offensive out of this timeout. The ball was moving very well and guard Tamar Bates was playing really aggressive.

Trayce Jackson-Davis would go tot he bench for a break but would have to quickly come back in after Malik Reneau picked up his second foul. The freshman forward has really struggled staying out of foul trouble as of late.

Trey Galloway would convert on his second three pointer around the 4 min mark. His outside shot looks so much more comfortable.

At 2:52, Indiana would jump up to a 35-24 lead. Xavier Johnson would try to take on Nebraska 1v5 in transition but Mike Woodson quickly called a timeout to stop that. Woodson could almost sense a turnover coming there.

Indiana would finish off the half just playing a little too fast. Indiana had 9 turnovers heading into halftime and it was just all on careless mistakes. Xavier Johnson had 3 of them.

However, the Hoosiers were shooting 52% headign into the half and was 1-of-1 at the line.

Trayce Jackson-Davis was leading in nearly all categories at the half with 9 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists. He and Bates were really the only consistent players in the first half for Indiana.

Indiana started the second half with a major lack of energy. It was not until 17:11 when Indiana got it's first basket with Galloway layup.



The turnovers, however, just kept coming from Indiana. Xavier Johnson added 2 more to Indiana's total before the under-16 timeout.

Hoosiers lead 43-34 at 15:34.

Xavier Johnson would continue his sloppy play and draw back-to-back offensive fouls. While they were questionable, it again added to Indiana's turnover count. Tamar Bates would check in for Johnson with Galloway now running the point.

After sitting the majority of the game, Reneau would finally score his first 2 points of the game before the under-12 timeout.

Indiana would lead 53-41 at the 11:58 mark.

Trey Galloway would go on to hit his 4th three of the game. He was 4-of-6 at this time.

After a 11-0 run which lasted 3:32, Indiana lead 59-41.

Coming out of a timeout at 9:30, Miller Kopp would convert on his first three of the night. He was 1-of-5 at that point. Tamar Bates would soon follow with his 3rd three of the evening.

At the under-8 timeout, Indiana would lead 67-47. They had hit their 5 field goals.

For the remainer of the game, Indian would hold ground and ride the rest of the game out.

Trayce Jackson-Davis would earn his third career triple-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assets.

Trey Galloway would set a career high in points with 20 which included a career high in made three with 4.

Indiana would also see Tamar Bates (19 points) and Miller Kopp score in double figures as well.

As a team, Indiana shot 32-of-60 (53%) including 11-of-25 (44%) as well. They also won the rebounding battle 35-25.

The major problem was the turnovers for Indiana, which they ended with 15 total.

It was an ugly game at times, but Indiana came out a lot more tough than they did at Rutgers and was game to get their first win in the Big Ten tonight.

Now, they switch their focus to No. 10 Arizona in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Indiana is now 8-1 on the year and 1-1 in Big Ten.