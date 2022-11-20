Here is a full recap of Indiana's win over Miami (OH).

The energy in the building was a little low with it being a Sunday night game away from SSAH, but Hoosiers were able to make more winning plays than Miami (OH) and players like Trayce Jackson-Davis, Miller Kopp, and Jalen Hood-Schifino were some of the top players for Indiana. The final score was 86-56.

After the exciting road win over Xavier this past Friday, the Hoosiers would play their second game in three days when they traveled to Indianapolis for a neutral site meeting at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with the Miami (OH) Redhawks.

Before the game got started, it was announced that guard Trey Galloway would not play this evening due to injury.

Indiana won the tip and the first basket came from a long field goal from Xavier Johnson. Johnson picked up where he left off at Xavier by converting his first two shot attempts.

Energy in the whole building was felt a little off to start here. Best play at this point in the game was a beutiful spin move around the basket from Trayce Jackson-Davis off a Jalen Hood-Schifino assist. Hood-Schifno however, just felt like he couldn't buy a basket.

Indiana was leading 8-6 at the first media timeout, despite the lack of energy in building. Trayce Jackson was already at 6 rebounds at this point with Miami only at 5 total.

Like normal, Malik Reneau and Tamar Bates were the first players off the bench for Indiana.

At the Under-12 media timeout, the Hoosiers ere down 10-9 to Miami. Indiana was very sloppy and not locked in at all it felt like shooting just 24% at this point, which included 0-of-6 from three.

Freshman shooting guard CJ Gunn saw some real early action here coming in for Kopp right around the 11 minute mark. He was going to get some increased playing time with Galloway inactive.

Tamar Bates and Hood-Schifino were able to get Indiana's first buckets from deep. After some time on the bench, Hood-Schifino would get his first few baskets of the game. At the 8:28 mark, Indiana would hit their last 5-of-6 field goals and force a Redhawk timeout. There was finally some life in this building.

At the 3:54 mark, Xavier Johnson would pick up his second foul. Hoosiers were up 30-23 when the last media timeout of the half took place.

Shortly after the break, Race Thompson would wake the crowd up with a thunderous one-handed slam. Shortly after that however, after some heated chatter, Thompson and Miami's Ryan Mabrey would pick up a double technical. During the heated argument, Mike Woodson would run out to the floor and get his team to settle down.

At the half, Indiana would lead 43-26 closing the half on a 11-0 run. Jackson-Davis was already at a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Miller Kopp would start Indiana off with a floater in the second half. Shorty after the second half got started, a foul was called on Jalen Hood-Schifino however it looked as though he got elbowed in the face. Officials reviewed and called nothing.

After that review, we wold see another big slam from Race Thompson and Jackson-Davis would again connect with Miller Kopp for an easy three.

At the 15:54 mark, Hoosiers led 51-31.

Between then and the Under-12 media timeout, Indiana would start to really pull away. Miller Kopp would have a few nice drives for a couple of buckets and Johnson hit Jackson-Davis in transition for a reverse oop. Both Jackson-Davis and Jordan Geronimo both went for the slam but Jackson was the run to convert it.

Gunn would check in for Trayce Jackson-Davis at the 9:30 mark, which would be the last time we saw him today. He would end the day with 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Would also add in 16 rebounds resulting in a double-double for the senior forward.

Indiana would called a timeout at the 8:57 mark up 65-40.

Gunn would also get his first three points in the game before the under-8 media timeout. Arguably not a more confident player on Indiana's roster than freshman guard CJ Gunn. Every one of his outside shots always feel like they are going to convert.

Kaleb Banks would also check in around this time and score 6 points going 2-of-2 from behind the field. Other reserves such as Logan Duncomb and Anthony Leal would make an appearance as well.

Unfortunately Leal would suffer a lower body injury and have a heavy limo heading back to the bench. He only saw less than a minute of action.

Indiana would go onto to win 86-56 behind Jackson-Davis' double-double. Jalen Hood-Schifino (12 points) and Miller Kopp (10 points) also had solid nights for the Hoosiers.

Indiana would shoot 49% (31-of-63) and outrebound the Redhawks 46-35. Indiana was also 17-of-24 from the freethrow line.

Indiana will get a two day break before playing Little Rock on Wednesday. Indiana is now 4-0 on the year.

