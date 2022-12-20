Here is a recap of the win tonight.

Indiana was without Xavier Johnson (right foot), Trayce Jackson-Davis (precautionary), and Jordan Geronimo (left hand) so a bunch of players got some extended minutes tonight.

Tonight, Indiana took on the Elon Phoenix, who the Hoosiers handily defeated 96-72.

The 18th ranked Hoosiers returned home finally after a few rough weeks on the road and coming off of back-to-back losses to both Arizona and Kansas.

Indiana won the tip but allowed Elon to score the first two buckets to get an early 4-0 lead on the Hoosiers.

Miller Kopp would get Indiana's first points from the line after stealing the ball and drawing contact on the fast break. Kopp would then convert back-to-back threes getting up to an early 8 points.

Indian freshman forward Malik Reneau, who was starting tonight with Tracye Jackson-Davis being out, would get his first points with a easy hook shot.

Indiana was up 10-6 at 15:02 in the first half. Little sluggish start for Indiana but had a nice few plays.

Tamar Bates would check in for Trey Galloway and instantly knock down a three. Also checking in early was center Logan Duncomb coming in for Reneau. Good to see Duncomb get some early minutes here against a lesser opponent.

At this point, Duncomb had the play of the game making a sharp pass to a cutting Race Thompson for the dunk through contact.

Indiana lead 17-12 at the 11:34 mark.

Duncomb would continue his great play with a block that lead to him snagging an offensive rebound and going 1-of-2 at the line. Making the most of his early minutes.

Kaleb Banks would get some early playing time as well coming and playing some of the 4.

Indiana was letting Elon hang around in this one early. At the 6:55 mark, the Hoosiers only lead 27-25. Elon was shooting 50% at this point.

Indiana's defense continued to look off at this point.

Hoosiers would finally start to get some energy going, however. At the 4:34 mark, Elon would call timeout as Indiana hit their last five field goals.

One thing that stood out was how aggressive Gunn was on defense cause his man to struggle handling the ball. All these freshman and reserves were making most of their minutes thus far.

At the half, Indiana was up 47-29. With a Miller Kopp miss three point attempt, CJ Gunn had a MASSICE put back slam that brought the entire crowd up to their feet. That was incredible.

While things looked iffy most of the first half, Hoosiers finally found some rhythm.

