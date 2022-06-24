Indiana Basketball: Women's program announces renovation to team center

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University Athletics is excited to announce that a renovation of the women's basketball's team center in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall is well underway. This project has been made possible by Women's Excellence, an initiative dedicated to elevating IU's 13 women's varsity programs.

The much-needed renovation of the game day locker room, located in the northwest corner of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, is critical in keeping the Hoosiers at the top of the Big Ten standings. The successful completion of this project will assist with our recruiting efforts while also providing our student-athletes with a gameday space that is in line with other Top 25 caliber programs.

This space will include:

- Locker room

- Team lounge

- Training room

- Coaches meeting room

"This is an exciting time for our program with the commitment to the renovation of our game day team center," Indiana head coach Teri Moren said. "I would like to thank athletic director Scott Dolson along with the Women's Excellence Initiative for giving us a space to help our players prepare for games and compete at the highest level. This project supports our dedication to defending our home court at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall."

The program has elevated itself into the national spotlight over the last three seasons and has seven-straight 20-win seasons, led by ninth year head coach Teri Moren. Under Moren's direction, Indiana has made four NCAA Tournaments including an Elite Eight appearance in 2021 and the Sweet Sixteen in 2022. During her tenure in Bloomington, the Hoosiers hold an 81.4 winning percentage on its home court. They've spent the last 46 weeks, dating back to the 2019-20 season, in the Associated Press Top 25. Highlighting the roster for the upcoming 2022-23 season are a pair of All-Americans in Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes.

"We have had a tremendous early response to our Women's Excellence Initiative, which is already creating new opportunities and making an enormous impact on our female student-athletes and our women's programs," said IU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson. "But what we've already done is just the beginning. As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the enactment of Title IX, there is no better time for the Hoosiers to step forward and support our efforts to take women's intercollegiate athletics at Indiana University to a new level."

Indiana Athletics is committed to women's basketball's future success and this project being completed by the start of the 2022-23 season. A variety of naming opportunities are still available, along with the chance to name individual lockers.

Thanks to a generous donation from the Courtney Cox Cole family, the locker room will be renamed in her honor. A two-sport athlete at Indiana from 1990-93, Cox was a part of the 1991 NWIT runner-up team and played in 53 games over her career, making 22 starts. She was the team's second leading scorer as a freshman where she averaged 9.1 points (254 points) and was a 1991 Academic All-Big Ten selection. Following the team's NWIT run, she ended her basketball career to focus on golf. A standout on the course, the Noblesville, Ind. native made the NCAA Tournament twice with the program in 1992 and 1993. Cole was also a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, three-time All-Big Ten honoree and two-time NGCA Scholar Athlete. In addition, she played in 103 career rounds for the Hoosiers, finishing with a stroke average of 78.94.

For additional information on naming opportunities, lockers or for more information on how to support the project, please reach out to Director of Development Anne Crawford at iuwe@indiana.edu or 812-855-6363. Contributions for naming opportunities may have multiple donors and can be paid over a period of up to five years, if desired.