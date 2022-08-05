 TheHoosier - Indiana Basketball: What we learned about this year's recruiting cycle
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-05 13:37:47 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Indiana Basketball: What we learned about this year's recruiting cycle

Kyler Staley • TheHoosier
Basketball Recruiting Analyst
@kylerstaley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

The 2022 summer recruiting cycle has officially wrapped up with the Indiana staff making multiple stops throughout the country to get eyes on every player they have either offered or have interest in.

With the AAU season having just ended and there still being a few months before the basketball season gets started, there is no better time than to take a look and recap this year's recruiting cycle from Indiana.

Below are five things we learned about Indiana on the recruiting cycle this past summer.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}