Indiana basketball unveils jersey numbers for 2020-21 season
The official Indiana men's basketball roster for the 2020-21 season was released on Monday morning with a few edits to the jersey numbers.
The entire 16-man roster and their corresponding jersey numbers are below. The only change from a returning player was Trayce Jackson-Davis switching from No. 4 to No. 23.
Freshmen:
No. 3 - Anthony Leal
No. 4 - Khristian Lander
No. 15 - Sebastien Scott
No. 22 - Jordan Geronimo
No. 32 - Trey Galloway
Sophomores:
No. 2 - Armaan Franklin
No. 5 - Michael Shipp
No. 14 - Nathan Childress
No. 21 - Jerome Hunter
No. 23 - Trayce Jackson-Davis
Juniors:
No. 10 - Rob Phinisee
No. 25 - Race Thompson
Seniors:
No. 0 - Cooper Bybee
No. 1 - Al Durham
No. 12 - Jacquez Henderson
No. 50 - Joey Brunk
