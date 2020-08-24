 Indiana basketball unveils jersey numbers for 2020-21 season
Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
The official Indiana men's basketball roster for the 2020-21 season was released on Monday morning with a few edits to the jersey numbers.

The entire 16-man roster and their corresponding jersey numbers are below. The only change from a returning player was Trayce Jackson-Davis switching from No. 4 to No. 23.

Freshmen:

No. 3 - Anthony Leal

No. 4 - Khristian Lander

No. 15 - Sebastien Scott

No. 22 - Jordan Geronimo

No. 32 - Trey Galloway

Sophomores:

No. 2 - Armaan Franklin

No. 5 - Michael Shipp

No. 14 - Nathan Childress

No. 21 - Jerome Hunter

No. 23 - Trayce Jackson-Davis

Juniors:

No. 10 - Rob Phinisee

No. 25 - Race Thompson

Seniors:

No. 0 - Cooper Bybee

No. 1 - Al Durham

No. 12 - Jacquez Henderson

No. 50 - Joey Brunk

{{ article.author_name }}