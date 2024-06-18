Below are the jersey numbers for each of the 12 scholarship players on Indiana's roster for next season.

With players now able to sport any number from 0-99, a handful of Hoosiers have taken advantage and are wearing numbers that haven't been worn in some time.

Prior to the start of the 2023-24 season, the NCAA repealed its long-standing restriction on what jersey numbers players could wear.

Among the returning players, redshirt freshman Jakai Newton is the only player that's elected to change his number, going from No. 12 to No. 0 -- the number previously worn by Xavier Johnson.

Sophomore Gabe Cupps, fifth-year senior Anthony Leal, junior Malik Reneau, sophomore Mackenzie Mgbako and fifth-year senior Trey Galloway are back in the same numbers they were in a season ago.

As for the newcomers, Washington State transfer Myles Rice will wear No. 1, after sporting No. 2 last season with the Cougars. The No. 1 was last worn by Kel'el Ware last season.

Illinois transfer Luke Goode will wear No. 10 -- the number worn by Kaleb Banks last season -- Arizona transfer Oumar Ballo will wear No. 11 -- the number worn by CJ Gunn last season -- and Bellarmine transfer Langdon Hatton will take over Newton's No. 12.

Incoming freshman Bryson Tucker will wear No. 8 this season, becoming the first Hoosier to don the number since Bill Garrett -- the first African American to play for IU -- did so in the mid-1900s

Stanford transfer Kanaan Carlyle will wear No. 9. Carylyle is the first Hoosier to wear No. 9 since the 1950s.