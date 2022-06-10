Indiana Basketball: Trayce Jackson-Davis named top-5 returning player
The Indiana basketball program has been winners of the short offseason thus far and a main reason for it has revolved around Trayce Jackson-Davis and his decision to return to Bloomington.
Jackson-Davis had entered his name in the NBA Draft but after failing to participate in the NBA Combine due to covid, he decided to come back to Indiana.
The Hoosiers return four starters from a 21-win team last season that made it back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. Indiana won its First Four matchup against Wyoming before falling in the Round of 64 to St. Mary's.
With his decision to return, he immediately becomes one of the top returning players in the entire country.
According to NCAA.com college basketball analyst Andy Katz, Jackson-Davis is among his top-5 returning players, at No. 4 in the country.
He is behind Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe, who is No. 1, Gonzaga forward Drew Time and North Carolina big man Armando Bacot.
A big reason for Jackson-Davis returning was the team that Indiana has returning and the potential to win 'championships'.
"It's been hard for us because we haven't had a lot of success in the winning column, but I feel like now with this team it's going to be huge for us. We finally have talent, and there's actual expectations for what we can do," Jackson-Davis said about returning to Indiana. "Just trying to get one championship under my belt, whether it be Big Ten or National. Obviously, I would want National more, but starting with the Big Ten.
"I think it would be huge because I feel like we're a top three team right now there. I love having expectations and having pressure with that situation because we've never had it in the past.
"When Indiana basketball is good, college basketball is good, I'll say that. I think we have a chance to be really, really good next year."
As a junior this past season, Jackson-Davis averaged 18.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.9 assists per game. He also shot a career-high 58.9 percent from the field. In his three seasons at Indiana, Jackson-Davis is currently averaging 16.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.
"I think the ceiling for our team is anywhere from Big Ten Championship to National Championship, if I'm going to be honest with you. I set my standards high," Jackson-Davis said.
----
