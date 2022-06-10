Indiana Basketball: Trayce Jackson-Davis named top-5 returning player

The Indiana basketball program has been winners of the short offseason thus far and a main reason for it has revolved around Trayce Jackson-Davis and his decision to return to Bloomington.

Jackson-Davis had entered his name in the NBA Draft but after failing to participate in the NBA Combine due to covid, he decided to come back to Indiana.

The Hoosiers return four starters from a 21-win team last season that made it back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. Indiana won its First Four matchup against Wyoming before falling in the Round of 64 to St. Mary's.

With his decision to return, he immediately becomes one of the top returning players in the entire country.

According to NCAA.com college basketball analyst Andy Katz, Jackson-Davis is among his top-5 returning players, at No. 4 in the country.

He is behind Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe, who is No. 1, Gonzaga forward Drew Time and North Carolina big man Armando Bacot.