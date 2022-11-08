The 13th ranked Hoosiers got their season underway last night with a 88-53 victory over Morehead State. Jackson-Davis would end up with 15 points and 7 rebounds in the Indiana season debut.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named to the Sporting News 2022-23 Preseason College Basketball All-American First Team, the publication announced on Tuesday morning.

Jackson-Davis was previously honored as a Preseason All-American by the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook, College Hoops Today, The Almanac, CBS Sports, The Athletic, and the Associated Press. Jackson-Davis was also named to the NABC Player of the Year Watch List, Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year, and selected to the Karl Malone Award Watch List.

Jackson-Davis ranks 13th all-time at IU in scoring (1,603), 19th in scoring average (16.1), ninth in rebounds (804), seventh in blocked shots (179), and seventh in field goal percentage (55.8%).

He was named a third-team All-American as a sophomore, has earned all-district honors each of the last two seasons, and has been a third-team, first-team and second-team All-Big Ten choice in his first three campaigns with the Hoosiers.

The former Mr. Basketball winner ranked among the Big Ten leaders in points per game (18.3; 6th in the Big Ten), rebounds per game (8.1; 6th), field goal percentage (58.9%; 4th), free throws made (147; 5th), free throws attempted (218; 2nd), and total blocked shots (81, t-1st) in 35 starts for the Hoosiers in his third season on campus.

Jackson-Davis anchored a Hoosier defense that was ranked as the most efficient in the league by KenPom (24th in the nation) and held opponents to a league-low 39.6% shooting from the floor. Jackson-Davis has recorded 32 double-doubles and two 30-point/10-rebound performances in his career.



