Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis continues to play at high level and is a big reason as to why Indiana is currently riding a three-game winning streak and 4-4 in the Big Ten.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was honored as the Naismith Trophy Player of the Week, the ESPN.com Player of the Week, and the NCAA March Madness Player of the Week, the publications announced on Monday.

Jackson-Davis averaged 33.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 4.0 blocks in a two-game stretch that saw Indiana knock off No. RV/23 Illinois on Jan. 19 by a score of 80-65 and Michigan State by a score of 82-69 on Jan. 22.

In the last 25 seasons, Jackson-Davis is the only Division I men’s college basketball player to rack up at least 65 points, 20 rebounds, eight assists, and nine blocked shots in a two-game stretch.

In Champaign, the Greenwood native tallied 35 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and three blocked shots. He made 15-of-19 shots from the floor and buried 5-of-6 free throw attempts. Only one other player (Ben Simmons, LSU) has put up a stat line of at least 35 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and three blocks on 75.0% shooting from the floor or better for a high-major program in the last 25 seasons of college basketball.

Against the Spartans, the John R. Wooden Midseason Watch List selection compiled 31 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, and five blocked shots. TJD shot 10-of-20 from the field and 11-of-13 from the charity stripe. Jackson-Davis is one of three players (Michael Sweetney; Georgetown and David Harrison; Colorado) from a major conference to put up a 30-15-5 game in the last 25 years.

Jackson-Davis and the Hoosiers will be back on the floor against Minnesota at 9 p.m. ET on Jan. 25 at Williams Arena.