PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry05REdRNDIxTEVDJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTlER1E0MjFMRUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy05REdRNDIxTEVDJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

Indiana basketball to take on Tennessee in charity exhibition

Zach Browning • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@ZachBrowning17

Subscribe to TheHoosier.com to stay up to date on the latest Indiana Athletics news and headlines.

Indiana men’s basketball is slated to open the 2024-25 season with a charity exhibition contest against Tennessee on Sunday, Oct. 27 in Knoxville.

The Hoosiers and the Volunteers will meet prior to the start of the season, with all the proceeds going to charity.

Below is the full release from Indiana athletics.

Advertisement
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib29zaWVycyBsb2NrIGluIGNoYXJpdHkgZXhoaWJpdGlvbiBnYW1l IHdpdGggVGVubmVzc2VlIG9uIE9jdC4gMjcuIDxicj48YnI+QWxsIHByb2Nl ZWRzIHdpbGwgZ28gdG8gc3VwcG9ydGluZyB0aGUgSm9obiBNY0xlbmRvbiBG b3VuZGF0aW9uLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRFVlQk9tVWk1SSI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RVZUJPbVVpNUk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW5k aWFuYSBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChASW5kaWFuYU1CQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JbmRpYW5hTUJCL3N0YXR1cy8xODI4NDMyNDMwNDA0 OTYwNTIxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAyNywgMjAyNDwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana men’s basketball program will open the 2024-25 season with a charity exhibition game on Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville against the Tennessee Volunteers.

NCAA rules mandate that for an exhibition game between two Division I teams, the host school must sell tickets and donate the proceeds to a designated charity. Tennessee and Indiana have jointly agreed to support the John McLendon Foundation.

The general public on-sale date is Sept. 16 via allvols.com. The tip time and TV network will be announced at a later date.

“We are excited to be able to play such a good, well-coached team in Tennessee to get us ready for the season,” head coach Mike Woodson said. “We wanted to test ourselves away from our home floor early in the season and this will be a great experience to learn where we are as a ball club.

“We are also honored to play for such a wonderful cause in the McLendon Foundation. The work that they do is truly special, and it is a credit to John McLendon and his legacy.”

Named for the esteemed Naismith Memorial Basketball of Fame member, the John McLendon Foundation offers scholarships for minority students who intend to pursue a postgraduate degree in athletics administration.

It is also home to the McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative, a new coach-driven program to create access to and opportunity for meaningful employment experience for minority candidates known as Future Leaders.

"On behalf of the McLendon Foundation, we are humbled by the continued support of Coach Barnes and Coach Woodson,” McLendon Foundation director Adrien Harraway said. “This game between the University of Tennessee and Indiana University demonstrates how sports can bring us together to inspire the next generation of sports leaders.”

Indiana, with fourth-year head coach Mike Woodson on the sidelines, returned four players that started at least 20 games last season in fifth-year senior guard Trey Galloway (10.6 points per game), junior forward Malik Reneau (15.4), sophomore wing Mackenzie Mgbako (12.2), and sophomore guard Gabe Cupps (2.6). The Hoosiers also brought in the second-ranked transfer portal class according to 247Sports. The six-player class includes sixth-year senior center Oumar Ballo (12.9 points per game, transfer from Arizona), fifth-year senior center Dallas James (0.8, South Carolina State), senior wing Luke Goode (5.7, Illinois), senior center Langdon Hatton (10.5, Bellarmine), redshirt sophomore guard Myles Rice (14.8, Washington State), and sophomore guard Kanaan Carlyle (11.5, Stanford). IU also earned a commitment from McDonald’s All-American Bryson Tucker, a consensus top-25 national recruit, out of Bowie, Md.

The Volunteers finished the 2023-24 seasons with a 27-9 record and a trip to the NCAA Elite Eight. Tennessee lost six players from their regular rotation from a season ago, including first-round draft pick Dalton Knecht. Head coach Rick Barnes, a 38-year college basketball veteran, reloaded with the 14th-ranked transfer portal class according to 247Sports.

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2luZGlhbmEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2luZGlhbmEtYmFza2V0YmFsbC10by10YWtlLXRlbm5lc3NlZS1p bi1jaGFyaXR5LWV4aGliaXRpb24iLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAg IHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVs ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBd OyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVl biB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0 IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92 em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywg ZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9 NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmluZGlhbmEucml2YWxzLmNvbSUy Rm5ld3MlMkZpbmRpYW5hLWJhc2tldGJhbGwtdG8tdGFrZS10ZW5uZXNzZWUt aW4tY2hhcml0eS1leGhpYml0aW9uJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMDImY3Y9Mi4wJmNq PTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29y ZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK