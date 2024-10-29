Indiana basketball to debut new promotion for missed free throws this year

This season, when an opponent has an empty trip at the free throw line, will earn free fries at participating restaurants.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - An empty trip to the free-throw line for IU Men’s Basketball opponents is going to mean something a little bit extra during the 2024-25 season.

As in…free french fries!

IU Athletics has partnered with Finney Hospitality Group to offer this fan favorite, in-game promotion for all regular season IU home men’s basketball games. If an opposing player misses two consecutive free throws during a trip to the free-throw line, fans receive a free order of Finney Fries which will be redeemable at any Finney Hospitality Group restaurant in the state of Indiana which includes – The Tap, Yogi’s, Social Cantina, and SmokeWorks.There are two things you need to do to take advantage of this special promotion.

First, download the FHG Rewards app and complete the sign-up process. Second, when you’re at a game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, cheer as loud as possible during opposing trips to the free-throw line to enhance your chance of coming away with the free fries! If an opponent does miss two consecutive free throws during a trip to the free-throw line during an IU home game this season, your Free Finney Fries reward will be available in your app the following morning by 9 a.m.

Once you receive your reward in your FHG app, it will be available to be redeemed for one day. This offer is valid for dine-in only, and a purchase is required. Free fries are available while supplies last. . The Tap located at the Indianapolis International Airport is excluded from this promotion. To learn more, visit https://iuhoosiers.com/sports/2024/10/10/finney-missed-free-throws