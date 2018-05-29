Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-29 11:20:46 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Indiana Basketball: Scouting Notes - Caleb Furst, Spring 2018

Zeo1adwrqpigmhdbvwlp
2021 forward Caleb Furst is an in-state name for IU fans to know.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com
Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30Rising sophomore forward Caleb Furst is a name for IU fans to know in the class of 2021.TheHoosier.com was in-attendance for one of his games this sprin...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}