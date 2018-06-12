Former IU men's basketball guard Robert Johnson is among six players scheduled to participate in a pre-draft workout with the Indiana Pacers.

In addition to Johnson, the NBA franchise announced it would host Missouri's Jordan Barnett, Creighton's Marcus Foster, Louisville's Quentin Snider, Ohio State's Jae'Sean Tate and George Washington's Yuta Watanabe for the workout.

This is the second publicly known pre-draft workout Johnson has conducted with an NBA team this spring. The Richmond, Virginia native also worked out for the Milwaukee Bucks on May 9, according to a photo he posted to his Instagram story that day.

A four-year starter at Indiana, Johnson averaged 11.0 points on 43.8 percent shooting from the floor in 118 starts and 129 games played overall. He became the 51st Hoosier to surpass 1,000 career points by the third game of his senior season and wrapped up his career with 1,413 for 21st on the IU careers scoring list. He also ranks fourth in program in history in 3-pointers made with 239.

Johnson started all 31 games in his final season as a Hoosier, averaging 14.0 points and finishing second on the team in assists with 84 en route to All-Big Ten Honorable Mention recognition from league coaches.