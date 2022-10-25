The Indiana basketball program lands at No. 14 overall in the first USA Today Coaches Poll for the 2022-23 season. Indiana was also ranked No. 13 in the first AP Top 25 poll released last week. It was the first time Indiana was ranked in the preseason poll since the 2016-17 season. Mike Woodson enters his second season in Bloomington looking to improve on a 21-14 record in his first year. Indiana made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016 last year, winning in the First Four matchup against Wyoming. Indiana returns four starters from last season, including Big Ten Player of the Year and National Player of the Year candidate Trayce Jackson-Davis. Miller Kopp, Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson.

Mike Woodson has been very open about the expectations that this team will have, both internal and external this year. "Expectations are always going to be high," Woodson said at IU media day. "When I came in here and took the job, expectations were high. This program is built that way, and it should be that way. It's what it is, man. I'm not going to run from it, and I'm not going to let my players run from it. There's a lot of big things that's got to happen this year for our ballclub, and I'm going to try to coach them up and push them in that direction." Indiana will be tested early and often. The Hoosiers will face No. 1 North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, No. 5 Kansas in Lawrence, No. 13 Arizona in Las Vegas, Xavier -- who received three votes as well. Other Big Ten teams ranked include: Michigan (No. 22) and Illinois (No. 23). Five programs received votes for the top 25, including Michigan State with 29 votes, Iowa (22), Wisconsin (7), Ohio State (5) and Rutgers (2). The full USA Today Coaches Poll is here.