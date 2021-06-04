Indiana basketball planning for international trip this summer
Indiana is planning for an international trip this summer. The trip is expected to be in the Bahamas from August 10-16.
Indiana is scheduled to play two games August 13 and 15 against BC Mega from Serbia.
BC Mega is one of the top teams in Serbia, accounting for 12 NBA Draft picks since 2007. Players included are All-NBA big man Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot of the Brooklyn Nets and Ivica Zubac of the Los Angeles Clippers.
Currently, former Gonzaga big man Filip Petrusev is on the BC Mega roster. Petrusev averaged 17.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game as a sophomore in 2019-20 for the Bulldogs.
College teams are allowed international trips during the summer that also provides teams the opportunity for more practice time than if they were not on the trip.
For Indiana, this means a few extra weeks of practice and live game experience with almost an entirely brand new roster.
The Hoosiers bring in five new players, including three transfers, Xavier Johnson (Pitt), Miller Kopp (Northwestern) and Michael Durr (South Florida).
IU also brings in a two-man recruiting class with four-star Tamar Bates and four-star Logan Duncomb.
It also gives Indiana time to adjust to a brand new offense and defense with new head coach Mike Woodson.
The Hoosiers are scheduled to begin summer workouts June 10.
