Indiana basketball planning for international trip this summer

Indiana is planning for an international trip this summer. The trip is expected to be in the Bahamas from August 10-16.

Indiana is scheduled to play two games August 13 and 15 against BC Mega from Serbia.

BC Mega is one of the top teams in Serbia, accounting for 12 NBA Draft picks since 2007. Players included are All-NBA big man Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot of the Brooklyn Nets and Ivica Zubac of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Currently, former Gonzaga big man Filip Petrusev is on the BC Mega roster. Petrusev averaged 17.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game as a sophomore in 2019-20 for the Bulldogs.