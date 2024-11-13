Indiana basketball officially signs 2025 recruit Trent Sisley

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Consensus four-star recruit Trent Sisley has signed his letter of intent to continue his basketball career at Indiana University under head men's basketball coach Mike Woodson.

Trent Sisley

Forward | 6-7 | 205

Lincoln City, Ind. | Montverde Academy

No. 71 on 247Sports | No. 91 on Rivals | No. 92 on ESPN

Consensus 4-star and top-100 nationally-ranked recruit … holds the Heritage Hills High School career scoring (1,715 points) and rebounding (751 boards) records despite only playing three seasons for the Patriots before transferring to Monteverde Academy … helped Indiana Elite to an undefeated spring in 2024 … advanced to the adidas 3SSB title game … scored 20 points to go along with six rebounds and three assists for the Indiana Junior All-Stars against Kentucky … earned Associated Press All-State Second Team honors as a junior … averaged 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for Indiana Elite while shooting 40.7% on 2.7 3-point attempts per game … averaged 24.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.2 blocked shots, and 1.8 steals per game as a junior at Heritage Hills … produced 26.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.4 blocks, and 1.6 steals per contest as a sophomore … posted 19.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 blocked shots, and 1.1 steals per outing as a freshman … son of Heather and Matt Sisley ... his father played basketball collegiately at Southeast Missouri State … has one brother, Blake, who played basketball at Evansville and Wright State, and two sisters, Lauren and Claire.

Woodson on Sisley:

“Trent is a young man that we have prioritized for a long time. He is the ideal player for me and my staff. He is a long, rangy, versatile player that can do a lot of things for us on the basketball floor. He is switchable on defense, a very good rebounder, and possesses a level of toughness that was very attractive to us in the recruiting process.

“Offensively, he has the ability to play multiple positions, push the ball in transition, make shots from the perimeter, and take advantage of mismatches inside. Hoosier Nation will love Trent’s competitiveness and desire to win. We are extremely excited to get Trent to Bloomington to reunite him with his siblings who already attend IU and be a part of our basketball family.”