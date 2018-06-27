Indiana Basketball: Odds To Win 2019 NCAA Tournament
The Romeo Langford factor is real.
After not qualifying for the NCAA Tournament in Archie Miller's first season at IU, the Hoosiers return second team All-Big Ten standout Juwan Morgan for the upcoming year, and then signed the nation's No. 7 recruiting class.
Headlined by Langford's commitment on April 30, IU has moved from not on the radar of Bovada's 2019 NCAA tournament board up to 38/1 odds to win the title.
Those odds rank them at No. 13 nationally on the list.
Headlining the list is Kentucky (6/1 odds), followed by Duke (13/2), Kansas (8/1), Villanova (17/2) and Gonzaga (19/2).
Michigan (33/1) and Michigan State (33/1) tie for the best odds in the Big Ten, followed directly by IU on the list.
Purdue (66/1), Maryland (80/1) and Ohio State (80/1) are also listed from the conference.
In addition to returning Morgan and signing the nation's No. 7 recruiting class, the Hoosiers also added St. Mary's graduate transfer Evan Fitzner to the roster.
The 6-10 forward started 34 games for St. Mary's as a redshirt sophomore in 2016-17, averaging 5.5 points per game in 15.1 minutes per contest. He made 45-of-105 three-point tries (43 percent) that season.
Per @BovadaIv, Kentucky now the favorite for the 2019 national title with the addition of Reid Travis. Duke second, UNC seventh, Virginia eighth. pic.twitter.com/DZ86Z4NApC— Brant Wilkerson-New (@BrantGNR) June 26, 2018
