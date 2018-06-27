The Romeo Langford factor is real.

After not qualifying for the NCAA Tournament in Archie Miller's first season at IU, the Hoosiers return second team All-Big Ten standout Juwan Morgan for the upcoming year, and then signed the nation's No. 7 recruiting class.

Headlined by Langford's commitment on April 30, IU has moved from not on the radar of Bovada's 2019 NCAA tournament board up to 38/1 odds to win the title.

Those odds rank them at No. 13 nationally on the list.

Headlining the list is Kentucky (6/1 odds), followed by Duke (13/2), Kansas (8/1), Villanova (17/2) and Gonzaga (19/2).

Michigan (33/1) and Michigan State (33/1) tie for the best odds in the Big Ten, followed directly by IU on the list.

Purdue (66/1), Maryland (80/1) and Ohio State (80/1) are also listed from the conference.

In addition to returning Morgan and signing the nation's No. 7 recruiting class, the Hoosiers also added St. Mary's graduate transfer Evan Fitzner to the roster.

The 6-10 forward started 34 games for St. Mary's as a redshirt sophomore in 2016-17, averaging 5.5 points per game in 15.1 minutes per contest. He made 45-of-105 three-point tries (43 percent) that season.